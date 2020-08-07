How ‘Fulani militia’ kill 33 villagers in Southern Kaduna – SOKAPU

The people of Southern Kaduna in Northwest Nigeria have again been thrown into mourning following a series of attack on villages in the area on Wednesday.

There are disagreements between the Police and the main organization representing the people of the area on the number of lives lost to the latest attack by the marauders.

The Kaduna Police Command, through its spokesman, Muhammad Jalige said 21 lives were lost in in the attacks on four villages while set some houses were also burnt by the attackers.

But the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), in a statement by its spokesperson, Luka Binniyat, claimed that 33 villagers died and five communities were attacked by the marauders.

Explaining how the attacks were carried out, SOKAPU said: “Last night (Wednesday) 33 Atyap natives, who were among hundreds of thousands of already starving indigenes under a 24-hour curfew, were killed in Atyap villages in Atyap chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Southern part of Kaduna by Fulani militia.

“Prior to now, they were all shutdown with fierce armed military men patrolling and enforcing the 24-hour curfew. But when the gunmen struck, they were not on the ground.

“Four Atyap youths from Majuju, and Kibori villages who went to farm under the curfew were arrested by soldiers after being thoroughly beaten and handed over to the Police who whisked them to SCID, Kaduna. They have been denied bail since 26th June, 2020.

“Last night, around 11 pm, truck-loads of armed Fulani militia made their way through military checkpoints under the curfew and stormed Apiashyim and Kibori villages. They laid siege to Apyaishyim, killing, looting and burning houses. In the wake of the cruelty, they left six people dead, and 20 houses burnt.

“In nearby Kibori village, seven persons were killed by the marauding, pampered Fulani militia.

“Around 12 am, they struck Atakmawei sleeping community and carried out another carnage after which 12 persons were killed and 10 houses burnt.

“They also went to Apyiako and killed three people, and burnt homes, including the home of late Col. Bobai Ishaku, among others.

“At the same time, Magamiya village was also attacked and five people killed and seven houses burnt. The attackers operated between 11 pm and 4 am this (Thursday) morning before they left unchallenged.”