Kano Varsity promotes 17 lecturers to professors, associate professors

Friday, August 7, 2020 11:50 pm


Kano State University

The Governing Council of Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, has approved the promotion of 17 academic staff of the institution to the rank of professors and associate professors.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abdullahi Datti, the university’s Deputy Registrar/Deputy Head of Information and Public Relations, on Friday in Kano.

The statement, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the approval of the promotion was given during the 50th meeting of the Governing Council of the university.

It also stated that the approval for the promotion followed the external assessments of the affected members of staff.

Datti added that the assessment report indicated that six of them were assessed as professors, while 11 others were moved to the rank as associate professors.

According to him, those promoted as professors are Nuruddeen Umar; Olu Adeshola; Alhassan Musa; Sani Muhammad; Abubakar Musa; and Ado Bichi.

Datti also listed those promoted as associate professors to include Sa’ad Muhammad; Maitama Abubakar; Umar Ibrahim; Sanusi Yakubu and Hassan Jamo.

Others were Muhammad Alhaji; Nuruddeen Muhammad; Ado Abdu; Murtala Dambatta; Mahdi Lawan and Abdullahi Dawakin-Kudu.

The statement added the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Shehu Musa, while congratulating the affected academics, urged them to continue to uplift the institution through research and academic excellence. (NAN)

