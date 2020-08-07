Ogun West LG traditional rulers call for sack of council chairman

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Traditional rulers in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State on Friday called for the sack of the Transition Chairman of the Council, Mr. Femi Onanuga.

The monarchs led by the Oguntumoro of Abigi, Oba Olusegun Ogunye while addressing journalists at Ogun NUJ Secretariat accused the Council Chairman of series of misbehavior.

They added that they had consequently rejected Onanuga, but he kept begging that they should allow him to complete his tenure, only for him to go back on his promise not to indulge in such misbehaviours again.

Oba Ogunye also said the mother of the Transition Council Chairman has been backing him in his disrespect for the traditional rulers. He added that as a result, the market women and people of the of the local government area have also rejected the Council chairman.

Oba Ogunye said, “We have come to express our displeasure over the transition chairman of Ogun waterside,Mr Femi Onanuga over his rudeness towards us(Kings) in Ogun waterside.

“This same transition chairman which all of us, the entire Obas in Ogun water side rejected. We appealed to allow him to spend that transition period because he has mentioned it in the open that those of them that work within, that the G7 should allow him as the transition chairman for that period.”

“The Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun said that he should go round to the palace of every king and beg them, but up till today, he has not done that.

The commissioner for chieftaincy and local government also advise him that instead of all these insults and display of arrogance before the kings, why don’t you go round and appeal to them? Till today that am talking to you, the situation remain the same.

“Recently, the mother of this transition Chairman, insulted the institution of Ojotumoro of Abigi kingdom, and instead of the son who is the transition chairman, appealing and begging the Kabiyesi, he wrote a letter that was so derogatory to the institution of obaship. And the letter caught the interest of His Royal Majesty, Awujale of Ijebu land Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona and he had to intervene. But instead of him withdrawing the letter, he wrote another letter. So the arrogance is the other name of this man.

“The market women and the entire people of Abigi rejected him and the entire Obas in Ogun water side local government rejected him. All the entire Obas, with no exception in Ogun Water Side Local Government says we don’t want him.

“Right now as I speak to you, the issue is before the Ogun State House of Assembly , the suspension of the transition chairman is not enough.”

“We want him to be totally removed from office so that it’s going to serve as deterrent to others that their are some institutions that must be respected and that is the institution of the On ash up.

“We are here to implore the entire members of the Ogun State House of Assembly not to confirm his continuation as the transition chairman, we also implore the Ogun State governor not to approve his membership as transition chairman. He doesn’t have any respect to the institution of the traditional council,

“As far as we are concerned, he is not not fit and a proper person to rule the local government.

“The governor asked the chief of staff Mr Afolabi Shuaib to investigate and report. As I speak, the Chief of staff has not called or invited Oba to investigate on what as happen.

“Except about two days ago when a letter of apology was written, and on our part we have decided as Obas that he should be removed from office and his continuation for the remaining time of the transition period should not be approved by the government.”