PHOTOS: Ize-Iyamu visits Buhari, gets APC flag for Edo 2020

Friday, August 7, 2020 1:14 pm


Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the September 19 Edo governorship election was at Aso Rock presidential villa on Friday. He was received by President  Muhammadu Buhari who also handed over the flag of the APC, to him as the party’s candidate in the Edo Governorship election.‬

Pictures show Ize-Iyamu (right) being handed the flag by President Buhari assisted by Governor Malam Mai Buni, the acting Chairman of APC.

See more photos from the event below:

 

