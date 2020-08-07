RCCG 2020 Convention Day 3: A night of healing

Friday, August 7, 2020 1:34 pm
By Bisi Daniels
After an afternoon of programmes for children, youths and young adults, the night of the third day of the 2020 Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was devoted to ministration and healing.
As in the practice of the church, there were no dramatic scenes of people jumping and being handed microphones to give testimonies of instant healings.
Even if it were the practice, that was not possible in a virtual convention. In a church were laying of hands by the General Overseer is no longer possible because of their large numbers, members believe that once healing is decreed or proclaimed by the General Overseer, “it is done.”
Amazing testimonies of people from all over the world have testified to that, and as a member of the church in Lagos observed, it must be one of the reasons for the large participation of people in a virtual convention.There were expectations of signs, wonders and miracles on Wednesday night as Pastor Adeboye preached a sermon on “The Wonders of Creation,” with a text from Psalm 139, verse 14: “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made, marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.”
Some people initially found it difficult to relate the title to healing but it soon became clear that if “everything God created and may be creating is good,” then he didn’t create man to be dysfunctional.
Citing various Bible texts in a sermon transcribed by The Discovery Media Crew, he noted that when God created something, He looked at it and said it was good, but after creating man in his own image, He looked and said it was very good; “which implies that in the opinion of the Most High you were wonderfully made – you are wonderful.”
But, he said, the real wonder or motive of the creation of man is found later in the Book of Revelations, where it is stated that He created everything for His pleasure.
”Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created,” the Bible says.
By implication, therefore, all parts of man were created to serve Him and He is displeased if for any reason manis unable to function effectively.
For that reason, He will correct any dysfunction provided one has not put any stumbling block between him or her and God.
He declared: “By the special grace of the Most High God, you are going to be healed today.”
The revered Pastor spent some time to highlight and pray overvarious parts of the body.
With all that said the General Overseer assured: “Tonight is the night for your healing, if you cry to God, He will hear and when He hears, He will answer.
“There are wonders waiting for you, from the top of your head to the soul of your feet, wonders are about to happen because He made you for His pleasure.
“Any part of your body that is not functioning well will receive a correcting touch from Him today.”
“Even if you are in the jaws of death – and doctors have declared there is no hope – with his displeasure over your inability to serve the purpose for which you were created, He is capable of healing you, if it is not your appointed time to die,
The Bible says, “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD,” and you have to be functional to do that. For example, when a mortally ill King Hezekiah challenged God that only the living could sing His praise, 15 years was added to his life.
“In all the dysfunctional situations that cause Him displeasure, God is willing to heal us.
Pastor Adeboye, however pointed out that there is a problem if sin is standing between us and God. He said in that case, we are removed from Him and can therefore not be expected to heal us unless we surrender our lives to Him for the forgiveness of our sins and repent.
“If there is any hidden sin standing between you and God, pray for it to be revealed,” he warned. “And if there is a known sin God has been warning you about but you have remained stubborn about it, have a rethink.”
He urged people to pray for salvation and capped it with prayers for all his listeners.
