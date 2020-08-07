Rivers Govt sacks 2 Principals over breach of Covid-19 protocols

Rivers Govt sacks 2 Principals over breach of Covid-19 protocols

Friday, August 7, 2020 3:05 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

*“The Principals of the schools also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government.
 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, has directed immediate sack of the principal of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, Mr. S.I. Amadi and his counterpart in Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, both in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.
It would be recalled that Senior Secondary School three students had resumed studies on Wednesday in the state based on the directive from Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.
But, Ebeku in statement in Port Harcourt by his special assistant on media, Faustina Nwanekwu, directed the removal of the two principals for failing to obey the COVID-19 protocol set by the government for the resumption of the schools
The Education Commissioner in the statement directed the State’s Schools Board to appointment the next in rank in the affected schools to take over.
The statement read: “The Commissioner of Education, Prof. KaniyeEbeku has directed the removal of the principal of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, Mr. S.I. Amadi and the principal of Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, in Emohua LGA.
“This followed flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of all COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.
“The Principals of the schools also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their various schools.
“The Commissioner also directed that the Schools Board to appoint the next in line in the School as Acting Principal to direct the activities of the school.”
“He, however, warned that disobedience to the state government’s directives and sabotage of its efforts in ensuring the safety of students would not be tolerated.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • berNard ibuk ukam says:
    August 7, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    They deserve suspension not totally sacked, please Mr Commissioner have a re-think. Thanks!

    • What do you think?

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    RCCG 2020 Convention Day 3: A night of healing
    3 hours ago

    Edo guber: INEC tenders apology to Edo citizens for not distributing voter cards
    3 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Ize-Iyamu visits Buhari, gets APC flag for Edo 2020
    3 hours ago

    Osinbajo to Young Nigerians: Reverse Negative Impact of Covid-19 Through Innovations
    3 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Priestesses storm Assembly, lay curses on Obaseki’s enemies
    3 hours ago

    Edo: The Nigeria Police Force and INEC Connection
    7 hours ago

    Resumption: Kogi begins schools fumigation
    7 hours ago

    FG to pay June hazard allowance of medical workers from Aug. 10