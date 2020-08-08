Buhari to commission NCDMB’s 17-storey headquarters in Yenagoa

Commissioning earlier planned for February 14, 2020, was put off indefinitely due to the Supreme Court annulment of mandate of APC Governorship candidate, David Lyon.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday next week commission the newly completed 17- storey headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), located at Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The President will perform the commissioning virtually after undertaking a virtual tour of the Nigerian Content edifice, together with other accompanying facilities-the 1000-Seat capacity auditorium, four-level car park and 10 megawatts gas-fired Independent Power Plant at Elebele.

The power plant was constructed in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and will provide uninterrupted electricity to the NCDMB structures, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Board at Emeyal 1 Bayelsa State and select structures in the state.

Providing details of the event, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote explained that a part of the event will be held in Yenagoa. He indicated that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva will lead the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri to participate in the event on site.

He also hinted that most of the invited dignitaries will be given opportunity to join Mr. President via the Zoom virtual platform where they would witness the commissioning of the buildings.

Wabote also confirmed that the Board had concluded arrangements for live telecast of the event on the Nigerian Television Authority, Channels Television, TV Continental and Arise Television from 11.30 am as well as on the Board’s social media platforms, to create ample opportunities for members of the public to witness the event.

The ultra-modern Nigerian Content Tower was started in 2015, executed by an indigenous company, Megastar Technical & Construction using mostly locally sourced materials and labour.

The project generated over 250 direct and indirect jobs and created vast opportunities for artisanal skill development.

Our correspondent who was in Yenagoa recalls that the building would have been commissioned on February 14 this year as part of the activities marking the swearing of David Lyon, the APC candidate declared winner of November 2019 Bayelsa gubernatorial election.

But Lyon’s mandate was annulled by the Supreme Court less than 24 hours to his planned inauguration.

The Commissioning was put off indefinitely due to the tensed security political situation in the state and advance party from the Presidency and stakeholders in oil and gas industry who had booked hotels in Yenagoa hurriedly left the State.