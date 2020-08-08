Christiano Ronaldo: 23 reasons he can’t stop scoring

Saturday, August 8, 2020 6:52 pm
By Nehru Odeh
Christiano Ronaldo scoring prowess defies logic. At 35, this son of a cook and gardener, who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, can’t stop scoring goals and breaking records; and his teeming fans across the globe can’t have enough of him either.
Though his club, Juventus, lost out in the UEA Champions league yesterday when they were defeated by French club, Lyon, 3:2 (goal aggregate) he has won the hearts of many.
Reason: He broke a 94 year old Juventus record yesterday by scoring twice in that ill-fated clash against Lyon. By those two strikes he got 37 goals in all competitions for the season – the most ever by a Juventus player and broke the record Ferenc Hirzer had set in 1926 when he netted 35 times in the 1925/26 campaign.
Before then Ronaldo had already equaled the club’s single season Serie A record goal tally and also became the fastest player to reach a half-century of goals in the league in just 61 appearances.
Adjudged the king of Champions league by his teeming fans, he has netted 132 incredible goals in that elite competition for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. And he has broken several records in the various leagues he has played as well as in Europe.
Of course, Ronaldo has nothing more to prove. He has won five Ballons d’Or and four European Golden Shoes. He has won 30 major trophies, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League title. He also holds the records for the most goals (130) and assists (40) in the history of the UEFA Champions League and is one of few players to have made over 1,000 professional career appearances and scored over 700 senior career goals for club and country.
Here are 23 reasons the Portuguese-born striker can’t stop scoring goals.
Credit: This piece was written with facts from Wikipedia.
Cristiano Ronaldo has broke several records, he’s the best.