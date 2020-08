Senator Buruji Kashamu of Ogun State has died. Cause: covid-19.

Senate Ben Murray Bruce revealed this on his Twitter handle today: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”