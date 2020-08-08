Covid-19: Kwara benefits from World Bank/ NCDC support fund

The Kwara State Government has received N100m World Bank grant to assist in its response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was made known a statement issued by Rafiu Ajakaye Chief Press Secretary to the Governor/Spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19. He added that the fund was channelled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after the state had met certain criteria.

The disbursement of the fund is part of the ongoing World Bank-assisted Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project, which is coordinated by the NCDC to bridge funding gap at the state levels for the implementation of the COVID-19 response and incidence action plan.

Kwara is one of the first few states to receive the fund after it was certified fit for the financial support on account of its COVID-19 efforts. The REDISSE project is to implement critical and time sensitive priority activities related to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Response Fund for the States will cover the priority activities in areas such as Trainings, Workshops, Meetings, Seminar, Procurement of Goods & Services, Operating costs, Consultancy services/Non-consultancy,” the statement said.

It added that the funds are meant for activities in the approved Incident Action Plan. “Kwara State is one of the few states that have met the criteria laid down by NCDC and World Bank, hence this has triggered the disbursement of N100Million to the State,” it said.