COVID-19: Kwara receives N100m grant from W/Bank

Saturday, August 8, 2020 8:35 pm


Coronavirus Pandemic

The Kwara State Government has received N100 million grant from the World Bank to assist the state to strengthen its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesman for the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday that the grant was sourced through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that the grant was part of the ongoing World Bank-assisted Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that REDISE is coordinated by the NCDC to bridge funding gap at the state level for the implementation of the COVID-19 response and incidence action plan.

Ajakaye said that Kwara was one of the first few states in the country to receive the fund after it was certified fit for the financial support on account of its COVID-19 efforts.

“The REDISSE project is to implement critical and time-sensitive priority activities related to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Response Fund for states will cover the priority activities in areas such as training, workshops, meetings, seminar, procurement of goods, services, operating costs and consultancy services.”

The statement added that the funds were meant for activities in the approved Incident Action Plan.

“Kwara State is one of the few states that have met the criteria laid down by the NCDC and World Bank. This has triggered the disbursement of N100 million to the state.”

