Hit and run driver kills man in Ibadan — OYRTMA boss

Saturday, August 8, 2020 2:28 pm


OYRTMA

A hit and run driver, on Friday evening, killed a middle-aged man in Challenge area of Ibadan, on the Ibadan – Lagos expressway.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued on Saturday in Ibadan, by Dr Akin Fagbemi, Chairman of the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA).

It indicated that the victim was believed to have crossed the express road unaware  of the oncoming vehicle that eventually crushed him.

Fagbemi said the Special Rescue Team of OYRTMA had taken the corpse of the deceased to the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary.

He called on the general public to notify any family searching for a missing middle-aged man to visit the hospital mortuary.

“This kind of incident remains quite unfortunate and highly regrettable.

“It is pertinent we reiterate the commitment of the Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration to the safety and protection of lives and property of indigenes and residents of the state.

“Similarly, we advise drivers to take cognisance of pedestrians crossing the highways in order to help reduce cases of this nature.

“Also, members of the public shouldn’t be afraid to help rescue any of such victims seen on the roads even before the arrival of relevant agencies,” Fagbemi implored

