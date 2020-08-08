Condolence message: Obasanjo recalls Kashamu’s alleged criminal past

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has written a letter of condolence to Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun over the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu in which he also made a reference to the alleged criminal past of the deceased.

In the letter, the former President also condoled with the family of the deceased over the shocking news of the senator’s death.

Obasanjo in a letter written to the governor expresses his shock and sadness over the passage of Kashamu, while noting that no one can stop the call when God says it’s time.

The former President also made a reference to the criminal past of the deceased, recalling how, using the legal process and politics, he fought attempts by the Federal Government to extradite him to the United States over a criminal accusations till his death.

Obasanjo, who identified Kashamu as ‘Esho Jinadu’ the name the late Senator allegedly used for his alleged criminal activities outside of the country, he noted that “while Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria … no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

The full letter to Governor Abiodun personally signed by the former President read: “I received the sad news of the demise of Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) a significant citizen of Ogun State. Please accept my condolence and that of my family on this irreparable loss.

“The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil.

“Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria. But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”