Kogi IPAC tasks Governor Bello on LG Polls

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, (IPAC) Kogi State Chapter has called on Governor Yahaya Bello to sack his appointees overseeing affairs of the 21Local Government Areas of the State and the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to stop foot dragging on the conduct of a credible Local Government election in the State.

State Chairman of IPAC, Hon. Iliyas Badanga in a press statement issued on Saturday said the parties are surprised that after series of meetings held with political stakeholders with the assurances of all political parties and the stakeholders to conduct Local Government election in September, 2020, they are shocked that nothing has been heard in the arrangements agreed upon to have elected Chairmen in all Local Governments of the State.

The statement reads:

“The regulation is for political parties to be put on notice at least 3 months before elections are conducted to allow other political parties to prepare, but unfortunately this foot dragging does not show any seriousness that this Chairman is prepared to conduct local govt election this year.

“We appreciate His Excellency, Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello for his boldness and commitment for democracy to put up the commission to quickly settle down to right the wrongs by setting up machineries for an authentic Local Government election to enable the third tier of Government have a direction.

“We believed in your administration, that was the reasons for some political parties collapsing their structures and all within to ensure your victory at the polls, as a leader whose pedigree is undoubtedly committed to his promises, we are using this channel to inform you that when there is a democratically elected local government chairmen on board the third tier of government shall be more vibrant and accountable.

“If the commission lacks the technical know-how or the strategy for political parties and the stakeholders to have a credible, fair and free election, we expect His Excellency to do re-surgical operation on them to carry out the mandate as spelled out clearly the day they were inaugurated. Sadly, there are speculations that you will not conduct Local Government election and we want you to prove the doubting Thomases wrong.

“Enough of all the Local Government caretakers or SSA’s that are used to warming chairs whose tenures were since elapsed and devoid of ideas, immune to the recklessness of the administration of the Local Government Councils to develop the third tier of government.

“Your Excellency for competence and capacity we suggest you ingest new breeds of politicians to take part in the forthcoming Local Government election for inclusivity of your party Stewart.

“We use this channel to appeal to all political parties to exercise patience and adequately prepare for the Local Government election as we awaits the State Government to announce the date of the election.