Kogi Poly fixes date for Post UTME Screening

Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:27 am


Kogi state Polytechnic


The Kogi State Polytechnic Post-UTME Registration exercise for the 2020/2021 session has been announced.

A bulletin signed by the Acting Registrer of the school, I. O Raji, indicates that candidates who chose Kogi State Polytechnic as first choice institution in the 2020 Unified Territory Matriculation Examination and scored a minimum of 120 in the examination are to begin registration from Monday 10th August, 2020.

The bulletin further explained that eligible applicants are to pay a non-refundable fee of N2000 then visit www.KogiStatePolytechnic.edu.ng and follow the procedure for application.

Also, candidates who chose Kogi State Polytechnic as 2nd or 3rd choice of institution and have met the minimum score of 120 are required to change to first choice on the UTME Portal to be eligible for the screening.

While candidates who are awaiting O’Level result(s) and are eligible can also apply for the screening, but must indicate appropriately.

The directive added that eligible candidates are required to provide functional phone number(s), Email addresses as the modalities for the screening exercise will be communicated through SMS and or Email addresses provided. Registration closes August 24th, 2020.

