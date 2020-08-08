Orbih to Tinubu: Allow Edo people to choose their political identity

Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:14 pm


Chief Dan Orbih: Edo PDP Chairman

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Chief Dan Orbih, has advised former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to allow Edo people to choose their political destiny.

This is even as the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, raised the alarm that some members of the PDP in the state have been lined up for assassination.

Orbih while reacting to a statement credited to Tinubu that governor Godwin Obaseki has committed impeachable offences, said his style of politics is  unattractive to Edo people.

He noted that it makes no sense for the Asiwaju to sit in Lagos and draw up impeachable offence for the elected governor of Edo state.

“Tinubu should  leave governor Obaseki alone because he is not a dictator.

“I call on Tinubu to concentrate more on his epileptic presidential ambition, rather that trying to dictate Edo politics,” he said.

Orbih who is chairman of PDP governorship campaign council in Edo, said as a former governor and senator, Tinubu ought to know that once a proclamation is made, the law does not permit a governor to issue another proclamation.

According to him, “Obaseki made proclamation and 10 members turned up for inauguration and take their oath of office, while the 14 members-elect stayed away on the instruction of their godfather.

“We only have 10 members of the state Assembly who are legally representing their constituencies.

“The other 14 members-elect are no longer house member, their seat has been declared vacant having DS absent from plenary from 160 days as dictate by law.”

He noted that during the time of Adams Oshiomhole as governor, when he was renovating Edo Assembly complex, the House after a resolution, moved to the old legislative chambers at the government house for sitting.

“It is now obvious to Edo people that the crisis in the House is influenced by external forces.

“Outsiders can’t draw the political train of Edo state backward with the influence of Oshiomhole and his preferred candidate,” he added.

Shaibu in his comment, noted that security agencies have been duly informed about the threat of assassination.

He added that it has become imperative to notify citizens of the state and the entire world of what the state is going through at the moment.

