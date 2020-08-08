Police officer’s wife jailed 2 years for abusing 9-year-old maid

Okafor Ofiebor

Mrs Precious Joseph, the wife of a police officer will spend two years in jail for violently abusing Miss Agatha Emmanuel, her 9 years old housemaid, a Magistrate Court in Delta State has rule.

Mrs. Joseph was jailed without an option of fine by the Chief Magistrate of Court 11 in the Okwe Magisterial District, Delta State, P.O. Obayuwana.

In his ruling, the Magistrate sentenced the 31-year-old housewife to two years’ imprisonment for inflicting injury in the victim’s mouth with a hot knife.

The Police had filed two counts charges against the housewife.

The charges read: “That you Precious Joseph ‘f’ on 31st day of July 2020 at Iyasele Street, Okwe, in Okwe Magisterial District did unlawfully assaulted one Agatha Emmanuel ‘f’ by causing her harm with hot knife on her mouth and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C21 vol.1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Precious Joseph ‘f’ on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did threaten violence with kitchen knife on Agatha Emmanuel ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 86 (2) of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21 vol.1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.