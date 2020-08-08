RCCG 2020 CONVENTION DAY 4: Adeboye explains why some people remain in bondage

Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:37 am
By Bisi Daniels
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of theRedeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has explained why some people remain in bondage despite efforts to free themselves from the clutches of the satanic forces.
Preaching on Day 4 of the RCCG 2020 Virtual Convention, he took some time to talk to “those who have been having some trouble with the forces of darkness”
He explained that the reason might be simply because they are not fully committed to God, despite their claims to doing so.
Citing the example of Peter, who was physically removed from prison by angels, he said when you are fully committed to God no forces of darkness can hold you bondage.
“No Prison could hold Peter – no prison!” He stressed.
“And it is because God says I love those who love me.
God cannot love you and allow the enemy to continue to hold you down – it won’t happen!”
“Let me tell you one thing straight. Any part of your life that is not committed to God is where you have problems with Satan:
any part of your body; any part of your soul; any part of your spirit; your business, your marriage – whatever, that is not one hundred percent committed to God is where the problems will be.”
“It is all about total commitment. Everything that is yours must be committed to God, and then, God will take care of His own.
In his characteristic teaching style, he illustrated the point with a testimony.
“I will remind you of the Story of that young man who heard me speak like this, and came to me and said: ‘Daddy, I have surrendered all to God now.’
“I said, ‘really?!
“And he said ‘Yes.’
“At that time it was a small church with few members and he was probably the only other person who owned a car amongst us.
“I asked again if he was serious about what he said and he confirmed it.
“I said, ‘Praise God! So we would be able to borrow your car then because we want to go somewhere tomorrow for an Assignment, and we had been wondering about transportation.
“He said, ‘Ha! Tomorrow is Monday and I must go to work.’
“I said, ‘I know! We just want to borrow your car for one day.
“He said ‘Ha!’
“I smiled and said: My son, we are not going anywhere! We don’t need your car. I just wantedyou to know you have not surrendered anything to God as you claimed.’
Pastor Adeboye’s sermon for the night was titled, “Wonders of commitment,” for which he used the text Matthew 22:35-40, but he dwelt on Verse 37: “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.”
Defining commitment simply as total and absolute surrender – once and for all time, he showed examples of God’s commitment to man.
He stressed that goes all the way with no half measures and because there is no half measures with Him, He in turn demands total commitmentfrom us. He elaborated:
As usual, he made a call for salvation: “I have just explained to you that if you want to surrender your life to Him, do it now and do it one hundred percent. Surrender completely to Him if you haven’t and remain committed to Him.”
What God told Pastor Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye spends more time with God over major events of RCCG than he spends on the pulpit. During one of such moments for the ongoing 2020 Convention, he said God said so told him so much that he had to write them down.Yesterday, on Day 5 of the Convention, he shared what God told him:
