Rivers: New LG Chair sacks cabinet, all political appointees

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The newly sworn in first female Executive Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area in Rivers, Hon. Mrs. Alaso Johnbull-Obi Executive Chairman State has sacked all political appointees of the Council.

In the local government announcement which she personally signed, the new local government chairperson directed that the”Executive Cabinet, and all political appointments, Committees and organs are hereby dissolved with immediate effect on this 6th day of August, 2020″.

Mrs Johnbull Obi who was sworn in on Wednesday, August 5, directed all affected officers to handover official properties in their possession to the Directors in their respective departments.

The Chairman thanked the affected officers for their dutiful service to the local government area and wish them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile,in furtherance to the directive of Governor Nyesom Wike to scout for a deputy after consulting wide with party leaders and stakeholders, Johnbull-Obi has hinted that she would pick a male as Deputy Chairman for gender balancing,”since all Deputy Chairmen in all local government council’s are women, as the only woman Chairman by the virtue of death my former boss it is only normal for my Deputy to be a man”

During her sweaing in, Governor Wike had charged Mrs Johnbull Obi to use her position to make a difference because the people are yet to feel the impact of the Council. Wike has charged her during her swearing:“Go and put your local government together. Do not allow busy body politicians to distract you. Use this opportunity you have to make a difference. “We never thought that Chief Odiari Princewill will die but as God will have it, he is dead and we have to abide by the constitution. “That is why you, as the deputy, has to step in as the substantive chairman of Asari-Toru local Government Area today. “In choosing your Deputy, you must consult widely with all the stakeholders of the Party. As the election is coming up next year, you have an opportunity to sell yourself,” he added. Mrs Johnbul Obi was the Vice Chairman of the Council and stepped in after the death of the Chief Odiari Princewill on the 27th May 2020.

