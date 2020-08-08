Supporters of Dogara defect to APC, say former Speaker, their ‘political godfather’

Saturday, August 8, 2020 8:21 pm


Some Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi, on Saturday announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Giving reasons for their defection, their spokesperson, Bulus Iliya, said that their decision to return to the APC was informed by the need to reunite with their political godfather, Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of House of Representatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dogara, an indigene of Bogoro Local Government Area, and presently member representing Tafawa Balewa/Dass/Bogoro Federal Constituency, recently defected from the ruling PDP in the state, to the opposition APC.

“ In Nigerian politics, loyalty pays, therefore as political students of Yakubu Dogara, we will remain loyal to him”, said Iliya.

They urged Bauchi state government to be fair and transparent in the conduct the forthcoming local government election, slated for Oct.17.

Receiving the defectors, Mr Haruna Rikaya, APC Chairman in Bogoro LGA, said the decision of the former to join his party, was commendable, assuring them that they would be treated equally with those they met in the party.

He said his doors were open for suggestions on how to move APC forward in the state.

