Youths in Rivers community arrest over 10 suspected gunmen

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Angry youths in Ataba Community in Andoni Local Local government Area of Rivers State have arrested at least over 10 suspected gunmen who they claimed have been terrorising the community and handed them over to the Police.

The traditional ruler of the Community, King Benson Egwenre told Nigeria Info fm in Port Harcourt that the gunmen were rounded up by angry villagers when they came out as usual, to harass some guests who had come to execute some projects in the community.

He said the harassment and armed robbery perpetrated by the alleged gunmen had been going on for a long time since the community could no longer fund the deployment of special security units in Ataba.

The traditional ruler added that youths have been mobilized to guard the community.

King Egwenre, however, appealed, to the Rivers state government and security agencies to deploy troops to Ataba to forestall a reprisal by the gang whose members have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, had not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.