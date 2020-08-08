Youths in Rivers community arrest over 10 suspected gunmen

Youths in Rivers community arrest over 10 suspected gunmen

Saturday, August 8, 2020 8:17 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Angry youths in Ataba Community in Andoni Local Local government Area of Rivers State have arrested at least over 10 suspected gunmen who they claimed have been terrorising the community and handed them over to the Police.

The traditional ruler of the Community, King Benson  Egwenre  told Nigeria Info fm in Port Harcourt that the gunmen were rounded up by angry villagers when they came out as usual, to harass some guests who had come to execute some projects in the community.

He said the harassment and armed robbery perpetrated by the alleged gunmen had been going on for a long time since the community could no longer fund the deployment of special security units in Ataba.

The traditional ruler added that youths have been mobilized to guard the community.

King Egwenre, however, appealed, to the Rivers state government and security agencies to deploy troops to Ataba to forestall a reprisal by the gang whose members have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, had not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    FG evacuates 325 more Nigerians from U.S. in 6th special flight
    8 mins ago

    Covid-19: Management shuts down hospital in Kogi
    10 mins ago

    U.S. imposes sanctions on Central African rebel leader
    23 mins ago

    Buhari to commission NCDMB’s 17-storey headquarters in Yenagoa
    1 hour ago

    RCCG 2020 CONVENTION DAY 4: Adeboye explains why some people remain in bondage
    2 hours ago

    Kogi Poly fixes date for Post UTME Screening
    9 hours ago

    Kano Varsity promotes 17 lecturers to professors, associate professors
    10 hours ago

    UCL: Man City eliminate Real Madrid after Varane nightmare