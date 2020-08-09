Adebutu Mourns Political Opponent, Buruji Kashamu

Adebutu Mourns Political Opponent, Buruji Kashamu

Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:21 am


Adebutu and Kasahamu

Oladipupo Adebutu has  mourned the demise of the former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who represented Ogun East Senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, Prince Buruji Kashamu.

Adebutu in a press release signed by his media director, Afolabi Orekoya, described the death of the Senator as sad and an irreparable loss for his entire family.

The departure of Kashamu, according to Adebutu, would be felt most in the annals of controversial business and political circles throughout the nation.

He urged his family, friends and associates to accept the will of God, adding that only God Almighty is invincible.

Adebutu also noted that he is also recuperating from from covid -19 hence, he is “most sympathetic for the unfortunate end of a compatriot. May God grant his dependants the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    You hypocrite! Fayose attacks Obasanjo over letter on Kashamu
    57 mins ago

    Oshiomhole has brought assassin’s to Edo State , Shaibu cries out
    2 hours ago

    Former Rep. Karimi calls for Gov. Obaseki’s impeachment
    2 hours ago

    Happy 80th birthday to the Ekiti twins: Juli and Deji
    3 hours ago

    FG will use part of N2.3tr ESP stimulus as buyer of last resort
    3 hours ago

    The Future of Progressive Politics in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Pictures: “Mymmy Calm Down” Boy meets Sanwo-Olu
    4 hours ago

    United States: The Case Against Kashamu