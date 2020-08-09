Adebutu Mourns Political Opponent, Buruji Kashamu

Oladipupo Adebutu has mourned the demise of the former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who represented Ogun East Senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, Prince Buruji Kashamu.

Adebutu in a press release signed by his media director, Afolabi Orekoya, described the death of the Senator as sad and an irreparable loss for his entire family.

The departure of Kashamu, according to Adebutu, would be felt most in the annals of controversial business and political circles throughout the nation.

He urged his family, friends and associates to accept the will of God, adding that only God Almighty is invincible.

Adebutu also noted that he is also recuperating from from covid -19 hence, he is “most sympathetic for the unfortunate end of a compatriot. May God grant his dependants the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.”