BBNaija: How Eric and Tochi were evicted

Sunday, August 9, 2020 10:11 pm
By Nehru Odeh
Eric and Tochi are the latest housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 5 after staying three weeks in the house. The first were Ka3na and Lilo.
They were part of the four housemates with the least votes after a thrilling voting process which saw fans voting all through the week till 10pm, Thursday 6 August to keep their favourite housemates in the house.
As it was done last Sunday, when Ka3na and Lilo were evicted, the 16 housemates left were, initially, all at risk of being evicted. But after fans had cast their votes, four housemates with the least votes were put out for eviction. The four housemates were Eric, Tochi, Kaisha and Trikytee
At this stage, the 12 remaining housemates were given opportunity to choose two of the four housemates with the least votes that they want evicted from the house. After the voting process, show host, Ebuka announced Eric and Tochi as the third and fourth housemates to be evicted from the house.
Eric, however, has taken the eviction in his stride and plans to take up acting and modeling as his next career choice while Tochi, on his part, revealed plans to go into acting and real estate business.
Here are the housemates that were initially put out for eviction.
Victoria Adeyele AKA Vee
Timmy Sinclair AKA Trikytee
Terseer Kiddwaya
Praise Nelson
Florence Wathoni Anyansi
Tochukwu Okechukwu AKA Tochi
Kate Jones AKA Ka3na
Eric Akhigbe
Ngozi Nlewedim AKA Erica
Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame AKA Brighto
Aisha Umaru AKA Kaisha
Emuobonuvie Akpofure AKA Neo
Tolani Shobajo AKA Tolanibaj
Olamilekan Agbeleshe AKA Laycon
Rebecca Hampson AKA Nengi
What do you think?