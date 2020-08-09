BBNaija: How Eric and Tochi were evicted

By Nehru Odeh

Eric and Tochi are the latest housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 5 after staying three weeks in the house. The first were Ka3na and Lilo.

They were part of the four housemates with the least votes after a thrilling voting process which saw fans voting all through the week till 10pm, Thursday 6 August to keep their favourite housemates in the house.

As it was done last Sunday, when Ka3na and Lilo were evicted, the 16 housemates left were, initially, all at risk of being evicted. But after fans had cast their votes, four housemates with the least votes were put out for eviction. The four housemates were Eric, Tochi, Kaisha and Trikytee

At this stage, the 12 remaining housemates were given opportunity to choose two of the four housemates with the least votes that they want evicted from the house. After the voting process, show host, Ebuka announced Eric and Tochi as the third and fourth housemates to be evicted from the house.

Eric, however, has taken the eviction in his stride and plans to take up acting and modeling as his next career choice while Tochi, on his part, revealed plans to go into acting and real estate business.

Here are the housemates that were initially put out for eviction.

Victoria Adeyele AKA Vee

Timmy Sinclair AKA Trikytee

Terseer Kiddwaya

Praise Nelson

Florence Wathoni Anyansi

Tochukwu Okechukwu AKA Tochi

Kate Jones AKA Ka3na

Eric Akhigbe

Ngozi Nlewedim AKA Erica

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame AKA Brighto

Aisha Umaru AKA Kaisha

Emuobonuvie Akpofure AKA Neo

Tolani Shobajo AKA Tolanibaj

Olamilekan Agbeleshe AKA Laycon

Rebecca Hampson AKA Nengi