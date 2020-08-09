For Europe’s “super clubs”, UEFA Champions League determines all

They sacked their coach, Maurizio Sarri.

Not so long ago, there would have been surprise, perhaps even some outrage, at a coach losing his job just two weeks after winning a domestic league title.

However, Sarri’s removal, the day after their aggregate defeat by Olympique Lyonnais, was a reminder that for Europe’s “super clubs”, success is now determined solely by the UEFA Champions League.

Juve have, after all, won the last nine Serie A titles.

Clinching the scudetto, once a moment of glory and a chance for gloating over rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, is now viewed as the bare minimum.

New coach Andrea Pirlo will surely be aware of this.

The same harsh reality applies for Bayern Munich, winners of the last eight Bundesliga titles, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), champions of seven of the last eight French league campaigns.

These are clubs who must shine in Europe to be viewed as truly successful.