Former Rep. Karimi calls for Gov. Obaseki’s impeachment

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A former two term member of the House of Representatives from Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Sunday Karimi has called on the newly inaugurated faction of Edo State House of Assembly to impeach the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki with immediate effect.

He said Obaseki’s refusal to inaugurate the lawmakers was a gross misconduct and abuse of power which needs to be punished to serve as a deterrent to others. He made the call in Lokoja while speaking with journalists weekend.

He said a governor who took laws into his hands, choosing to on his own wish stop duly elected legislators from being sworn in to perform their constitutional responsibilities for eighteen months, needs to be taught a lesson for reckless abuse of power.

Karimi, had decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the build up to the last November Kogi State Governorship election. He explained that any attempt to muzzle the legislature is tantamount to killing the nation’s hard earned democracy and said the abuse and autocratic disposition of Gov. Obaseki must not be allowed to go unpunished.

Karimi noted that Gov. Goodwin Obaseki is not fit to be in power and must be impeached in view of his constitutional violations to serve as deterrent to others and to protect the nation’s democracy.

The embattled Obaseki was first elected on the platform of the APC. However, following his inability to secure a second term ticket of the party, he defected to the PDP under which he is now prosecuting his second term ambition.