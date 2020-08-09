Obasanjo tests negative for COVID-19

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative for Covid-19.

Kehinde Akinyemi, the media aide of the former President said in a statement on Sunday said Obasanjo was tested for coronavirus on Friday at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to him, Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos collected the sample for the test.

He added that the test result returned negative on Saturday. “The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic Nigerians”, the statement said.