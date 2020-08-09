Ogun Prophet arrested for impregnating 2 underage sisters, N2m fraud

Adejoke adeleye, Abeokuta

The founder and General Overseer of The church of Lord, Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotola, has been arrested by the men of Ogun Police Command for defiling, impregnating two under-age sisters and defrauding their mother the sum of N2 million for ‘spiritual cleansing.’

The police command in a press statement by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, its spokesperson revealed that the prophet whose church is situated at Olomore area of Abeokuta was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims at Lafenwa police station that she fell sick sometimes in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.

The mother of the two girls told the police that the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.

There and then, according to her, the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16 and 13 years respectively, unknown to her at the time.

According to the police, the mother late discovered that the pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic.

Aside from this, the woman also claimed that the prophet defrauded the family of N2 million naira cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing.

The Prophet who has been on the run was eventually arrested on the 6th of August 2020 at about 5 am.

On interrogation, the police said in the statement, the suspect confessed that he was guilty of most of the allegations leveled against him while confirming that he ran away when he heard that police are looking for him.

The Police added that different types of charms were recovered from the home of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward A Ajogun has ordered the suspect to be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also warned those hiding under the umbrella of religion to perpetrate evils to desist from it or meet their Waterloo.

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public to beware of those wolves in sheep skin masquerading as men of God as they were out to milk them dry before destroying their lives.