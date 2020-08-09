Ogun Prophet arrested for impregnating 2 underage sisters, N2m fraud

Ogun Prophet arrested for impregnating 2 underage sisters, N2m fraud

Sunday, August 9, 2020 4:25 pm


Adejoke adeleye, Abeokuta

The founder and General Overseer of  The church of Lord, Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotola, has been arrested by the men of Ogun Police Command for defiling, impregnating two under-age sisters and defrauding their mother the sum of N2 million for ‘spiritual cleansing.’

The police command in a press statement by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, its spokesperson  revealed that the prophet whose church is situated at Olomore area of Abeokuta was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims at Lafenwa police station that she fell sick sometimes in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.

The mother of the two girls told the police that the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.

There and then, according to her, the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16  and 13 years respectively, unknown to her at the time.

According to the police, the mother late discovered that the pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic.

Aside from this, the woman also claimed that the prophet defrauded the family of N2 million naira cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing.

The Prophet who has been on the run was eventually arrested on  the 6th of August 2020 at about 5 am.

On interrogation, the police said in the statement, the suspect confessed that he was guilty of most of the allegations leveled against him while confirming that he ran away when he heard that police are looking for him.

The Police added that different types of charms were recovered from the home of the suspect.

 

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward A Ajogun has ordered the suspect to be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

 

He also warned those hiding under the umbrella of religion to perpetrate evils to desist from it or meet their Waterloo.

 

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public to beware of those wolves in sheep skin masquerading as men of God as they were out to milk them dry before destroying their lives.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    59 mins ago

    Who is using Jackson Ude, Rudolf Okonkwo and Ikenga Ugochinyere against Osinbajo?
    1 hour ago

    Gunmen invade Rivers’ community, leave ‘pool of blood’
    2 hours ago

    As Akeredolu brushes aside distractions, marches steadily to victory
    2 hours ago

    Obasanjo tests negative for COVID-19
    3 hours ago

    Police kill 8 bandits, recover 30 cows in Katsina
    3 hours ago

    Peace talks: Afghanistan to release 400 ‘hard-core’ Taliban prisoners
    4 hours ago

    India to halt 101 military imports in push for defence self-reliance – Minister
    4 hours ago

    Lagos churches comply with COVID-19 guidelines, as worship resumes