Oshiomhole has brought assassin’s to Edo State , Shaibu cries out

The fast approaching Edo State governorship election has set the political barometer of the State on a permanent rise. Allegations and counter allegations of electoral violence are now the orders of the day.

The News Express reports that the State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, has raised the alarm over an alleged importation of assassins by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to assassinate some individuals in the state.

He made the allegations on Saturday in Benin-City, the State capital while speaking with media men. He said the mode of entry and activities of the suspected assassins have been communicated to security agencies.

His words: “This is to bring to the notice of Edo people and the country at large that we have received intelligence that some individuals are in Edo State, courtesy of the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

“The assignment is to come and assassinate some known individuals in the state. I am hereby bringing to the notice of the general public that these people are in town. We have informed the security agencies about their activities and why they are in town. We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to urge security agencies to do their work.

“Edo is not going to be a theatre of war if these issues are addressed. For us, we will continue to appeal to our people not to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state. We are law-abiding people; we have a duty to protect lives and property.”