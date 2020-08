Oreoluwa, our #Mommycalmdown boy met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday 8 August 2020 in Lagos.

The video of Oreoluwa begging his mother who wanted to punish him for an infraction went viral recently. It caught the attention of Sanwo-Olu who used the expression as a symbol in a special message, telling the people of Lagos to be patient with government.