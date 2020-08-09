Police kill 8 bandits, recover 30 cows in Katsina

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in statement on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that on Aug. 6, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Batsari, led Operation Puff Adder to Zamfarawa village based on report that bandits numbering over 40, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked the village.

He said that the bandits shot to death one Shafi’i Suleiman, 65 and Yakubu Idris, 70, adding that they also rustled a number of cows in the area.

According to him, the police team was ambushed by the bandits on their way to the village, adding that the team responded and killed one of the bandits, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Isah further revealed that the team recovered 30 cows stolen from the village by the bandits.