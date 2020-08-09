Shocker! American singer, Toni Braxton, says vibrator is secret to great skin

By Nehru Odeh

She wowed music buffs with her mellifluous voice and sensuous lyrics in the 90s. But now the American multi Grammy award winner and R&B singer, Toni Braxton, has shocked the world with a recent tweet and broken many hearts..

The 52 year-old Unbreak My Heart crooner, who has sold more than 67 million records across the globe, took to Twitter to reveal the secret to her flawless skin.

The Tweet reads: “My real beauty secret? Yea ok it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3.”

Shocked? Wait for this. According to BlackDoctor , Braxton even went ahead to demonstrate it in a video. In that video she is seen using the Trojan Vibrations Power Wand Deep Massager vibrator–a favorite among women–to massage her face, focusing on under her eyes where many people tend to get puffy.

After introducing the tool many regard as B.O.B (Battery Operated Boyfriend) she says, “It is a vibrator, but I call it a ‘face tingler’ because it tingles all the muscles in my face and gets them activated and working.”

She then addresses the elephant in the room: “I haven’t used it on anything other than my face, OK? Just FYI.”

However, for better results, Braxton said she puts her vibrator in the freezer prior to using it under her eyes, an area she said often reflects age.