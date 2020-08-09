Shocker! American singer, Toni Braxton, says vibrator is secret to great skin

Shocker! American singer, Toni Braxton, says vibrator is secret to great skin

Sunday, August 9, 2020 6:27 pm


Braxton

By Nehru Odeh

She wowed music buffs with her mellifluous voice and sensuous lyrics in the 90s. But now the American multi Grammy award winner and R&B singer, Toni Braxton, has shocked the world with a recent tweet and broken many hearts..

The 52 year-old Unbreak My Heart crooner, who has sold more than 67 million records across the globe, took to Twitter to reveal the secret to her flawless skin.

The Tweet reads: “My real beauty secret? Yea ok it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3.”

Shocked? Wait for this. According to BlackDoctor , Braxton even went ahead to demonstrate it in a video.  In that video she is seen using the Trojan Vibrations Power Wand Deep Massager vibrator–a favorite among women–to  massage her face, focusing on under her eyes where many people tend to get puffy.

After introducing the tool many regard as B.O.B (Battery Operated Boyfriend) she says, “It is a vibrator, but I call it a ‘face tingler’ because it tingles all the muscles in my face and gets them activated and working.”

She then addresses the elephant in the room: “I haven’t used it on anything other than my face, OK? Just FYI.”

However, for better results, Braxton said she puts her vibrator in the freezer prior to using it under her eyes, an area she said often reflects age.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Ogun Prophet arrested for impregnating 2 underage sisters, N2m fraud
    2 hours ago

    Who is using Jackson Ude, Rudolf Okonkwo and Ikenga Ugochinyere against Osinbajo?
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen invade Rivers’ community, leave ‘pool of blood’
    3 hours ago

    As Akeredolu brushes aside distractions, marches steadily to victory
    4 hours ago

    Obasanjo tests negative for COVID-19
    4 hours ago

    Police kill 8 bandits, recover 30 cows in Katsina
    5 hours ago

    Peace talks: Afghanistan to release 400 ‘hard-core’ Taliban prisoners
    5 hours ago

    India to halt 101 military imports in push for defence self-reliance – Minister