Unknown assailants kill Gov. Obiano’s aide on security

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred early hours of Sunday at his residence at the Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka, a high brow area for government officials.

An eyewitness said the late Ekwegbalu, who hails from Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area of the state, was a close relation to the wife of the governor.



“He was murdered by unknown men last night at the commissioners’ quarters, Awka.

“This is barbaric. May his soul rest in peace.

“Security operatives must do all that is possible to bring the killers to justice,” the source said.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, said one suspect, who was seen in the premises had been arrested.