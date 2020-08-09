You hypocrite! Fayose attacks Obasanjo over letter on Kashamu

You hypocrite! Fayose attacks Obasanjo over letter on Kashamu

Sunday, August 9, 2020 10:27 am


Ayo Fayose, left, and Olusegun Obasanjo

Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State has taken a dig at Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over his letter on the late Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

On his twitter handle, Fayose wrote: 

“I also condemn the statement made by former President Obasanjo on his (Kashamu) death.

“It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?” he said.

Fayose wrote on Obasanjo: “Can he say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborate with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?”

Obasanjo, in a condolence letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, wrote: 

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offences in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.”

The feud between Obasanjo and Kashamu over the leadership of the PDP in the South West was, according to The Cable, quite pronounced in 2013 when Obasanjo criticised the PDP leadership for retaining Kashamu as a leader of the party in the region.

The report has it further: “He described the deceased as a drug baron who will buy candidates, parties and eventually buy power.

Shortly afterwards, Kashamu filed a N20 billion libel suit against the former president, which he did not withdraw until 2015.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    Oshiomhole has brought assassin’s to Edo State , Shaibu cries out
    1 hour ago

    Adebutu Mourns Political Opponent, Buruji Kashamu
    2 hours ago

    Former Rep. Karimi calls for Gov. Obaseki’s impeachment
    2 hours ago

    Happy 80th birthday to the Ekiti twins: Juli and Deji
    3 hours ago

    FG will use part of N2.3tr ESP stimulus as buyer of last resort
    3 hours ago

    The Future of Progressive Politics in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Pictures: “Mymmy Calm Down” Boy meets Sanwo-Olu
    4 hours ago

    United States: The Case Against Kashamu