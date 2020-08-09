You hypocrite! Fayose attacks Obasanjo over letter on Kashamu

Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State has taken a dig at Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over his letter on the late Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

On his twitter handle, Fayose wrote:

“I also condemn the statement made by former President Obasanjo on his (Kashamu) death.

“It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?” he said.

Fayose wrote on Obasanjo: “Can he say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborate with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?”

Obasanjo, in a condolence letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, wrote:

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offences in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.”

The feud between Obasanjo and Kashamu over the leadership of the PDP in the South West was, according to The Cable, quite pronounced in 2013 when Obasanjo criticised the PDP leadership for retaining Kashamu as a leader of the party in the region.

The report has it further: “He described the deceased as a drug baron who will buy candidates, parties and eventually buy power.

Shortly afterwards, Kashamu filed a N20 billion libel suit against the former president, which he did not withdraw until 2015.”