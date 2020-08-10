Add fight against electoral fraud to your anti-corruption war, PFN tells Buhari

By Jethro lbileke

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, the President of Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. (Dr.) Felix Omobude, has tasked President Muhamadu Buhari to add fight against electoral fraud and corruption to his anti-corruption war and as part of the legacy he will leave behind for the nation.

This is even as he called on the federal government, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the police, to allow a level-playing field for all candidates in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

Omobude made the call in Benin on Monday, during a condolence visit to him by the executive members of PFN, over the death of his mother.

He said, “Edo people needs peaceful election, but there have been so much threat and act of violence.

“We ask the President to intervene and help lower the political tension in the state.

“Edo people are yearning for an election where every vote will count, we yearn for an election without intimidation and thuggery, without snatching of ballot boxes, killings and maiming of people.”

Omobude however appealed to the President that since he will not be a candidate in the 2023 presidential election, he should engender electoral reforms that will ensure free and fair election in the country.

“There are lots of questionable corruptions attached to electoral system in Nigeria, our election has been a mockery compared to that of other countries.

“People go to voting centers with bags of money and those who ought to check that look the other way and allow them to perpetuate electoral fraud.

“So, I called on the the President to add electoral fraud and corruption to his anti-corruption war and leave this as his legacy for the nation.”