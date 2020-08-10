Fuel scarcity looms as tanker drivers vow to go on with strike in Lagos

There are fears that social and economic activities may be grounded in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial centre as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to go on with its planned strike scheduled to commence today (Monday)

The crippling effect of the action by the tanker drivers may also spread to other states especially if the strike is also to go on for for many days since most parts of the nation load petroleum products in Lagos depots.

According to Mr Tayo Aboyeji,South-West Chairman of NUPENG, the decision to go on with the strike followed the collapse of the union talks with the Lagos State Government on its demands.

Aboyeji who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday said the Lagos State Government failed to put forward solutions to the issues which forced the drivers to initiate an indefinite strike during a four-hour meeting on Sunday.

“They only promised to get back to us after we have told them what we want to avert the strike.

“Now, our stand still remains that they should address the issues of extortion and harassment of our members by security agents.

“Security agents and hoodlums are extorting our members and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management use taser on our drivers and this can kill.

“Since they are not ready to address these issues, we will start the strike on Monday morning until they are able to resolve them.

“It is unfortunate that the strike might affect all other states in the federation because most of them load their petroleum products in Lagos depots.

“We are not happy to disrupt fuel supply because we know the effect but we cannot continue to cope with the problems,” he said.

Aboyeji said that members of PTD were now accusing NUPENG of taking side with security agents to molest and assault drivers on Lagos roads.

The National President of the NUPENG, Mr Williams Akporeha, had in a statement on Friday directed tanker drivers to begin the withdrawal of their services as from 12:midnight on Monday.