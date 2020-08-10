House of Reps. Committee assures on ASCON, NIOMCO

House of Reps. Committee assures on ASCON, NIOMCO

Monday, August 10, 2020 9:38 pm


Ajaokuta Steel Complex


The House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development has paid an oversight visit the Ajaokuta Steel Company, ASCON and the National Iron Ore Mining Company, NIOMCO Itakpe, both in Kogi State.

Members of the Committee led by it’s Chairman and member representing Ankpa Federal Constituency, Ali Abdullahi while on a courtesy call on Governor Yahaya Bello emphasized the importance of the steel industry in economic development of a Nation.

Abdullahi assured on the determination of the Federal government to complete the companies and make them function at optimal capacity. He opined that the history of many industrialized nations was hinged on steel revolution and explained that any country which refused to develop the sector would continue to import most of its products.

Abdullahi further asserted that as a parliament they acknowledge that the steel company has a huge potential that could help boost the nation’s economy, provide jobs and will continue to give the needed legislative support to ensure its actualization.

Governor Bello who was represented by his Deputy, Chief David Onoja welcome the Committee members and commended the Federal government for efforts to revitalize the steel industry. He affirmed that the revitalization of Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe would revolutionize the country’s industrial activities

Bello thanked the President for inaugurating a committee for the implementation of the revitalization of the steel company and for also approving the addition of a state representative, on the steering committee.

He expressed hope that as international boarders begin to open up after the Covid-19 lockdown, the revitalization process would be back on track, adding that ” it is our prayer that the company should benefit Nigerians, particularly, Kogi Citizens”

Other members in the delegation were Lawal Idrisu, Olushola Fatoba, Henry Nwoba, Lawal Shettima, Ali Victor Dan Zaria, Francis Ejirogene , Mohammed Abdulmumin and Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson.

