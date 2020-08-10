Lanre Babalola, Former Editor  PMNEWS, is Dead

Mr Lanre Razak Babalola, former Editor of PMNEWS, our sister publication, is dead. He was 57. He died this evening, Monday, 10 August, around 5.35 in his home in Sango, Ogun State.

According to his son, Damilola, “We took him to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the morning. We bought all the prescribed drugs and returned home. He had not even taken his medication when he died.” Babalola was being treated for colon cancer before his death

Babalola was born on 14 June 1963. He attended Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Broad Street, Lagos between 1971 and 1976. He proceeded to Nigeria Peoples High School (NIGERPECO), Ebute Meta, Lagos between 1976 and 1981.

From 1984 to 1986, he was at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State for his Ordinary National Diploma in Mass Communication. He obtained also a diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos (1992). Bablola attended Moshood Abiola Polytechnic for his Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication between 1996 and 1998.

He started his journalism career at the defunct Satellite newspaper as a Labour reporter in 1992. He later moved to Todays News Today (TNT) as a General reporter in 1994.

In 1998, he was appointed acting News Editor of TNT by the management.

In 2000, he moved to PMNEWS as a News Editor and became the Editor of PMNEWS from 2015 to 2019. In that capacity, he also participated in high profile interviews conducted by TheNEWS (see photos below).

He was a member of the Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ).

He is survived by his wife and children.

More photographs on his journalism days: