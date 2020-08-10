Lanre Babalola, Former Editor  PMNEWS, is Dead

Lanre Babalola, Former Editor  PMNEWS, is Dead

Monday, August 10, 2020 9:51 pm


Lanre Babalola

Mr Lanre Razak Babalola, former Editor of PMNEWS, our sister publication, is dead. He was 57. He died this evening, Monday, 10 August, around 5.35 in his home in Sango, Ogun State.

According to his son, Damilola, “We took him to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the morning. We bought all the prescribed drugs and returned home. He had not even taken his medication when he died.” Babalola was being treated for colon cancer before his death

Babalola was born on 14 June 1963. He attended Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Broad Street, Lagos between 1971 and 1976. He proceeded to Nigeria Peoples High School (NIGERPECO), Ebute Meta, Lagos between 1976 and 1981.

From 1984 to 1986, he was at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State for his Ordinary National Diploma in Mass Communication. He obtained  also a diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos (1992). Bablola attended Moshood Abiola Polytechnic for his Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication between 1996 and 1998.

He started his journalism career at the defunct Satellite newspaper as a Labour reporter in 1992. He later moved to Todays News Today (TNT) as a General reporter in 1994.

In 1998, he was appointed acting News Editor of TNT by the management.

In 2000, he moved to PMNEWS as a News Editor and became the Editor of PMNEWS from 2015 to 2019. In that capacity, he also participated in high profile interviews conducted by TheNEWS (see photos below).

He was a member of the Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ).

He is survived by his wife and children.

 

More photographs on his journalism days:

L-R: Lanre Babalola, Yomi Osoba, Professor Moji Adeyeye, NAFDAC DG, and Ademola Adegbamigbe

TheNEWS team with Chief Ayo Adebanjo, left. From right, Yomi Osoba, Lanre Babalola and Ademola Adegbamigbe

L-R: Lanre Babalola, Editor, PMNEWS; Uduak Bassey of Nestle; Kunle Ajibade, Managing Editor, TheNEWS/PMNEWS; Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications Affairs Manager; Ademola Adegbamigbe, Editor, TheNEWS and Yomi Osoba, Advert Manager, TheNEWS/PMNEWS

L-R: Olanrewaju Babalola, Engineer Uwaifor and Ademola Adegbamigbe

Omoyele Sowore, Saharareportes publisher (second left) with TheNEWS and PM News staff in 2013. L-R: Simon Ateba, Sowore, Lanre Babalola (back), David Odey, Taiwo Adelu (back), Ademola Adegbamigbe, Bamidele Olowosagba and Seun Bisuga.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume work
    38 mins ago

    774,000 FG Jobs: Committee chairman list criteria for qualification
    39 mins ago

    Hate Speech Fine: You Can’t Gag Nigerians-Letter to Lai Mohammed
    48 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG warns as recorded deaths approach 1,000
    1 hour ago

    Gov. Makinde cuts short commissioner’s joy over recovery from COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    House of Reps. Committee assures on ASCON, NIOMCO
    2 hours ago

    Why Appeal Court reversed INEC’s deregistration of 22 parties
    2 hours ago

    2 killed as Ekiti monarch moves to enforce ban on festival