Man sentenced to death for blasphemy in Kano

Monday, August 10, 2020 5:42 pm


An Upper Shariah court siting in Hausawa Filin Hockey in Kano State has on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old, Sharrif Yahaya to death by hanging for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Court also sentenced one Umar Farouq, 17-year-old, to ten years imprisonment for making a derogatory statement against , Almighty Allah.

The Judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani sentenced Sharif to death after finding him guilty of the offence of blasphemy as charged

Sharif, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020.

It will be recalled that had burnt down the singer’s family home and led a procession to the Kano Hisbah Command’s headquarters following the alleged blasphemy.

 

