New State University, 6 other bills for public hearing at Kogi Assembly

Richard Elesho/ LokojaThe Kogi State Government has taken further steps to actualise it’s dream of owning a second University. The State House of Assembly has announced plans to conduct public hearing on 7 bills including the one on the creation of the new Confluence University.

An announcement by Cosmas Atabor, House Committee Chairman on Judiciary Justice and Protocols, indicated that the public hearing will hold on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11th and 12th August at the Assembly complex. All 7 Bills have recently passed through the second reading in the House.

According to Atabor, this is in accordance with the 7th Assembly’s determination and commitment to make laws that will continue to promote good governance in the State.

The House therefore called on the general public and stakeholders to either send memorandum or make their physical appearance to submit their contributions that will make those bills meet up with global best practice in the affected sectors.

He said the following bills will receive public opinion on Tuesday 11th August, 2020: A bill for a Law on Agricultural Produce within Kogi State and other matters connected therewith, 2019, A bill for a law to repeal and reenact the Kogi State Public Procurement Law 2014, House Bill 12: A bill for a Law to establish Magisterial Court and other matters connected therewith 2020 and House Bill 15: A Bill for a Law to make Provisions Enacting the Kogi State Education Law and other matters connected therewith, 2020.

On Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 the following bills will also receive public opinion: House Bill 13: A Bill for a Law to make provisions for the Office of the Auditor-General for Local Government Areas in Kogi State, Enact the Local Government Audit Law and other matters connected therewith, 2020. House Bill 14: A Bill for a Law to make Provisions Enacting the Kogi State Education Law and other matters connected therewith, 2020, House Bill 16: A Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of the Central Reference Hospital, Okene and for other matters connected therewith, 2020 House Bill 17: A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State and other matters connected therewith, 2020.

He said all relevant stakeholders are expected to send in their input on the above listed bills.