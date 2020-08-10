Obaseki: Unintelligent student can’t study classics in UI – Oghiadomhe

By Jethro Ibileke

Mike Ogiadomhe, the former Chief of Staff to ex President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday hit back at critics of Edo state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over the controversy that trailed his academic qualifications, declaring that unintelligent people were not offered admission to study classics in the University of Ibadan.

Oghiadomhe stated this on Monday, while speaking at the governorship campaign rally of the PDP at Fugar, Etsako central local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that the Jonathan Ayuba-led screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the state governorship election, disqualified Obaseki from participating in the primary election of the party, over alleged discrepancies in the degree awarded him by the University of Ibadan.

Obaseki later resigned his membership of the party and joined the PDP, on who’s platform he is currently seeking a re-election

Reacting to those who criticised Obaseki’s UI certificate, Oghiadomhe said: “Obaseki and I graduated from the University of Ibadan almost at the same time.

“Obaseki read classics, and anybody with half-baked knowledge cannot study classics in UI. That is why when they toss him here, they will jam rock and when they toss him there, they will jam rock.”

Speaking at the rally, the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, assured residents of Fugar that he will construct the Nazareth Hospital road in Etsako Central to Weppa-Wano where the federal railway station is located.

He also promised to establish a tertiary institution within the next four years, if re-elected.