Rivers lawmakers approve N18bn loan for Gov. Wike

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

The request a loan of N18 billion facility from Access Bank by Governor Nyesom Wike tabled on floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly was unanimously approved by the lawmakers on Monday

This is sequel to a request for the approval sent to the House by Governor Wike and read by the Speaker Rt Hon Ikunyi Ibani at the beginning of the plenary/

Governor Wike in his letter said the loan, which will be fully repaid before the end of his tenure in 2023 will be serviced by the internally generated revenue of the state.

Governor Wike explained that the loan will accelerate development in the State, take care of the construction of the fourth flyover at GRA junction, dualization of the Mummy B to Stadium road, dualization of Tombia to Ikwerre road and payment of ancillary facilities and properties to be destroyed in course of the projects.

Lawmakers including: Hon Evans Bipi, representing Ogu Bolo constituency, Hon. Michael Chinda, Obio-Akpor 2, Hon. Abiye Blessing Pepple representing Bonny Constituency, Hon. Matthew Nenubari Dike representing Tai Constituency and Hon Martins Amaewhule representing Obio-Akpor 1 who spoke during debate on the loan supported the request.

All the 25 lawmakers present at the sitting voted in favour of the request when put to vote by the Speaker.

The House subsequently adjourned to 18th August 2020.