APC will take over government in Abia in 2023 – Orji Kalu

The former Governor also reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.

“My duty is to continue preaching about the unity of the nation. My duty is to continue pleading with our people about religious tolerance and to continue preaching that Nigeria should be a strong one,” he said.

Kalu, while reacting to his rousing reception in Aba on Monday, during a Requim Mass in honour of his late friend, Chief Anthony Enukeme (Tonimas), said it was because the people believed in his leadership.

He said, “Forget about the newspaper propaganda, the people believed in what I had done for them.

“They had free education, their pensions, salaries and leave allowances were paid.

“The people believe that whoever I will bring will do a better job.”

According to him, when you see all those boys that are following me, they know that their future is guaranteed under the leadership of any political party I belong.

Kalu, who was being likened to a Biblical Joseph following his recent incarceration said he had simply remained as “Orji Uzor Kalu that is ready to give leadership of justice and fairness.”

NAN reports that Kalu had returned to the Senate in June, after spending six months in jail on allegation of corruption.

Kalu, who had been serving a 12-year sentence, was released from jail on June 2, 2020, following an order by the Federal High court.

He was convicted for embezzling N7.65 billion belonging to the Abia government.

The Supreme Court however, ordered a retrial after it nullified his conviction.