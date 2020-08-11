Appeal court judgement: CUPP demands postponement of Edo, Ondo elections

Richard Elesho/ LokojaThe Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC against going ahead with the conduct of the imminent Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States without carrying all political parties in the country along.

The coalition issued the caution through a statement in reaction to the Monday verdict of the Court of Appeal that nullified INEC’s deregistration of 74 political parties.

Chukwudi Ezeobika, Chairman media committee of CUPP, in the statement said since the judgement had faulted the electoral umpire for failing to observe laid down procedures, it would not be wise to go ahead with the elections.

The coalition therefore warned that, should INEC go ahead without giving opportunity to all necessary Parties to field Candidates for the elections, it would amount to an effort in futIlity. The statement then demanded an immediate adjustment in the time and date of the affected governorship elections to avoid litigations and complete waste of taxpayers money.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission is through this informtion put on notice of the consequences of its failure to heed the advice of the Coalition.

“The Coalition is calling on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Prof Mahmood Yakubu to avoid further actions that may bring the Commission to disrepute or erode the already battered image of the Electoral body.”