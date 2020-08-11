Court restrains Edo govt from publishing defamatory materials against Okunbo, Oshiomhole

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:21 pm


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole: APC National Chairman

An FCT High Court on Tuesday restrained the Edo government from publishing any defamatory materials against businessman, Capt. Idahosa  Okunbo and former National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Justice Suleiman Belgore (vacation judge) granted the order  following an exparte application filled by Okunbo aagainst the Attorney-General of Edo State and Crusoe Osagie, the spokesperson to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Belgore, in granting the order stated that “This application upon a calm consideration of the 10-paragraph affidavit and the 9 exhibits attached and the arguments of counsel both orally and written is hereby granted as prayed.”

He then adjourned until Aug. 18 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The plaintiff, through his counsel, Mr Adedayo Adeshina, filed the exparte motion, marked M/9010/20.

He also prayed for an interim order restraining the Edo government whether acting through the 1st defendant or 2nd and their representatives or any  other person howsoever described

” From publishing or circulating, “Okunbo, Oshiomhole making plans to disrupt Edo governorship election” and other related defamatory publication by any means.

He further sought an order restraining the defendants by themselves or any other person from causing to be published, circulating, further publishing, reporting or publicising the publication captioned

“Okunbo, Oshiomhole making plans to disrupt Edo governorship election” by any means whatsoever.

Okunbo further sought an order granting leave to him to effect service of the originating processes on the suit on the defendants by substituted means by publishing in a widely circulated national daily newspaper and to deem same as good and proper service.

He further sought an order granting him leave to serve further and other processes in the suit on the defendants by substituted means by publishing same in a national daily newspaper until they cause appearance to be entered on their behalf. (NAN )

