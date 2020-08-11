Edo 2020: Assassination threat will not stop APC defeat – Imasuangbon

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has said that threats of assassination of leaders of the party would not stop the crushing defeat awaiting the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

He stated this on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital, in an interview with journalists.

The former governorship aspirant of the PDP, alleged that the APC opted to import killers into the state because of imminent defeat they faced at the polls.

Imasuagbon who said he was shocked to discover that his name was among those listed for assassination by the opposition, wondered why he should be penciled down to be killed despite all he has done to support humanity through his philanthropic works.

He noted that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s approach to governance and his achievements across the state have caused nightmare for the APC to resort to eliminating PDP leaders.

“Do they want to kill me because of the rice I am sharing? Is it because of the scholarships I am giving out? I am paying hospital bills for indigent patients. I want the American embassy to be aware of this plot. The APC must not resort to assassination.

“The September 19 elections is a foregone issue because the people have already made up their mind to return Obaseki for a second term in office. All the plots by the opposition APC have failed.

“This election, for us in the PDP, is about promises fulfilled and not talking about what I will do. The PDP has a track record of good governance in the past four years of Obaseki. That is achy they are resorting to various tactics to scare us from the field.

“We will not be scared and we will mobilise Edo people from all the 192 wards to come out and vote. No amount of threat will stop the defeat of the APC. We are ready to defend the votes.

“I was shocked that my name was among those listed to be assassinated. I have told the world to hold Oshiomhole responsible if anything happens to me. We want a peaceful Edo. We are canvassing one-man-one-vote, but the opponents are buying arms and importing assassins. We will not be scared,” he siad.

Reacting to the threat of assassination allegation, an aide to the former national chairman of APC, Victor Oshioke, said there is iota of truth in allegation.

“There is no truth in that. Why will he want to kill anybody? Oshiomhole contested election twice and he did not kill anybody. He preached against violence.

“They want to drag Oshomhole’s name into the election. PDP know that they have not performed so they are reducing their campaign to Oshiomhole,” Oshioke said.