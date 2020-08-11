Failure to pay pensions: APC chieftain slams Wike

Failure to pay pensions: APC chieftain slams Wike

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:41 pm


Gov. Wike

Says Wike has no excuse, with N78 billion received from FG
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has decried the failure of Rivers State government to settle retirees’s benefits.
Some retirees under the aegis of 2012-2019 group of retirees of Rivers State Civil Service had in a statement issued on Monday, appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to pay their pensions and gratuities, pointing out that the non-payment of their entitlements had plunged them into untold hardship.
Reacting to this development, Chief Eze wondered why the Wike-led administration was still owing retired civil servants pensions and gratuities, despite the N78 billion refund it recently received from the federal government.
He said with the refund, the governor has no further excuses to continue denying the thousands of retirees their pensions and gratuities.
A group of Rivers State retirees had in a press statement by their Coordinator, Lucky Ati, pleaded that a group of Retirees from 2012-2019 be paid the emoluments to alleviate their suffering.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    Internet fraud: EFFC arrests 3 corps members, 19 undergraduates,10 others  
    1 hour ago

    Kashamu: Matters arising from Chief Obasanjo’s condolence letter
    1 hour ago

    Group of pensioners in Rivers ask Wike to pay their pension arrears, gratuities
    2 hours ago

    Lagos courts have delivered judgments on 122 sexual offences in 2020 – DPP
    2 hours ago

    APC will take over government in Abia in 2023 – Orji Kalu
    2 hours ago

    N-Power: 5 million applied for Batch C enrollment- Minister
    2 hours ago

    Politicians exploiting security challenges for political gains – Gov. Matawalle
    4 hours ago

    Kogi: Community leader raises alarm over armed Fulani invasion