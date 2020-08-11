Failure to pay pensions: APC chieftain slams Wike

Says Wike has no excuse, with N78 billion received from FG

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has decried the failure of Rivers State government to settle retirees’s benefits.

Some retirees under the aegis of 2012-2019 group of retirees of Rivers State Civil Service had in a statement issued on Monday, appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to pay their pensions and gratuities, pointing out that the non-payment of their entitlements had plunged them into untold hardship.

Reacting to this development, Chief Eze wondered why the Wike-led administration was still owing retired civil servants pensions and gratuities, despite the N78 billion refund it recently received from the federal government.

He said with the refund, the governor has no further excuses to continue denying the thousands of retirees their pensions and gratuities.

A group of Rivers State retirees had in a press statement by their Coordinator, Lucky Ati, pleaded that a group of Retirees from 2012-2019 be paid the emoluments to alleviate their suffering.