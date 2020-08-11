IBEDC committed to improved service delivery, creates more customer care offices

IBEDC committed to improved service delivery, creates more customer care offices

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 1:25 pm


Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

In line with to improve customer experience and further promote excellent service delivery, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company PLC IBEDC, has created 13 new Customer Care Offices in Ogun state as the first phase of this initiative. 

The newly created offices are to ensure easier accessibility and convenience for  customers. This will lead to stronger interactions/feedback and  facilitate robust / quick responses to customers’ enquiries and complaints.

Speaking at the launch of the offices, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele noted that the expansion of its Customer Care Offices is a deliberate attempt to bring services closer to the customers.

He said “As a customer-oriented company, we are constantly developing initiatives and services that deliberately bring us closer to the customers, right where they live or do business”.

Engr.Ayodele explained that  the offices  are strategically located across Ogun state – Owode-Yewa, Itele, Ilogbo, Magboro, Ogijo, Ilaro, Ifo, Mowe, Imo, Ago- Iwoye, Ijebu- Ife, Ashimolowo and Olumo communities He further noted that the offices are located far from  the regional office at Abeokuta to remove the stress of travelling long distances to get complaints resolved. He also urged customers to take advantage of the Customer Care office nearest to them to enjoy better and faster service in addition to our 24/7 Customer Care platform 07001239999 and  customercare@ibedc.com.

Engr. Ayodele concluded by stating that this is the first phase of the initiative across its franchise.

