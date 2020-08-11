Insecurity: Buhari, governors, security chiefs in crucial meeting

Insecurity: Buhari, governors, security chiefs in crucial meeting

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 1:46 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, at a meeting in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a virtual meeting with members of the Governors Forum’s Security Committee, headed by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi over security developments in some parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance include Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, while Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai was represented by Maj-Gen. U.S. Yakubu.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, were also in attendance.

The affected governors that joined the meeting virtually were Gov. Bello (Kogi(, Sen. Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

NAN reports that President Buhari had on Monday met with five governors from the North East where he reassured that security would be restored to the area and the nation at large.

He said that his administration was adopting new strategies, following the acquisition of modern military equipment.

The Monday’s security meeting with the North-East State governors was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the heads of intelligence agencies.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Kogi: Community leader raises alarm over armed Fulani invasion
    1 hour ago

    APC to PDP, Obaseki, Wike: Emulate Buhari on free, fair elections
    2 hours ago

    President Duterte offers self for trial of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
    2 hours ago

    IBEDC committed to improved service delivery, creates more customer care offices
    2 hours ago

    Police discover Netherlands’ largest cocaine laboratory
    3 hours ago

    Parties deregistration: INEC heads to Supreme Court
    3 hours ago

    Are the stars aligning for Atletico in the Champions League?
    3 hours ago

    Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin