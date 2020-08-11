Internet fraud: EFFC arrests 3 corps members, 19 undergraduates,10 others  

Internet fraud: EFFC arrests 3 corps members, 19 undergraduates,10 others  

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:24 pm


The suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, arrested 32  “Yahoo boys”  for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. Officers of the EFCC swept on the location,  after diligent analysis of series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

Three of the suspects claimed to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC),   19 were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10  laid claim to sundry vocations.

Cars recovered from them

The suspects are Oyebamiji Francis;   Aremo Jeremiah;   Ogbonnaya Prosper John; Anuoluwapo Matthew;  Oladele Victor;  Mumuni Waliyullah;  Olawoyin Abiodun;  Okuwatoyin Henry;  Arisekola Shina;  Babarinde Solomon;  Samson Gideon;  Joshua Ola Adebayo;  Ajayi Joseph Ajibola;  Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba and Azeez Ridwan.

Others are Ajala Timilehin;  Adebolapo Bakare;  Alaba Gideon;  Ogunkeye Olumide; Ogunleke Tolu;  Olapade Emmanuel;  Adegoke Aanu Abiodun; Job Ayantoye;  Oyebode Pelumi;  Babayanju Toluwani;  Oladele Ayobami;  Omonaiye Abubakar;  Sattong Baking;  Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan and Aniyikaye Tope.

Phones recovered from them

At the point of their arrest, 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

The suspects were subjected to thorough screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Failure to pay pensions: APC chieftain slams Wike
    1 hour ago

    Kashamu: Matters arising from Chief Obasanjo’s condolence letter
    1 hour ago

    Group of pensioners in Rivers ask Wike to pay their pension arrears, gratuities
    2 hours ago

    Lagos courts have delivered judgments on 122 sexual offences in 2020 – DPP
    2 hours ago

    APC will take over government in Abia in 2023 – Orji Kalu
    2 hours ago

    N-Power: 5 million applied for Batch C enrollment- Minister
    2 hours ago

    Politicians exploiting security challenges for political gains – Gov. Matawalle
    4 hours ago

    Kogi: Community leader raises alarm over armed Fulani invasion