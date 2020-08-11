Kogi PDP fill vacant positions in State Executive Council

The Kogi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has announced fresh appointments to fill vacant positions in the State executive Council.

The State Publicity Secretary, Prince Bode Ogunmola in a statement containing the Communique of the executive meeting held on Monday, 11th August announced the replacement of the vacant positions.

The new executive members are

Prince Benson Omofe from Okoro/Odokoro/Araromi ward in Ijumu Local Government Area as the new State Vice Chairman (WEST).

Ibrahim Abdulmumini from Adavi local government area was also appointed as the State Assistant Legal Adviser.

The statement added that the appointments were made in accordance with section 47(6) of PDP constitution which empowers the Party Executive at the appropriate level to make such appointment from the area where the vacancy occured and the last occupant originated from.

“The party equally observed keenly the principle of zoning of party positions as earlier agreed at State cacus before the last state Congress that status quo ante. It will however amount to injustice to deprive any ward or zone to present a replacement to serve out the tenure.

“The party has directed Idah Local Government Executive to forward the name of the person nominated from the ward of the deceased to the state Executive for ratification.

The party congratulated the newly appointed Executive Members while appreciating all the leaders for their usual support and cooperation with the Party Executives.